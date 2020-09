Added: 23.09.2020 14:04 | 8 views | 0 comments

Many efforts to develop vaccines and therapies to thwart SARS-CoV-2 focus on the coronavirus spike protein, which binds the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) on human cells to allow viral entry. Now, researchers have uncovered an active role for glycans -- sugar molecules that can decorate proteins -- in this process, suggesting targets for vaccines and therapies.