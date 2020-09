ALMA Sees Complex Stellar Winds around Red Giant Stars



Added: 23.09.2020 15:28 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Stars with a mass of less than 8 solar masses end their lives as planetary nebulae, structures of ionized gas thrown off by the star and heated by the stellar core. Planetary nebulae are often bipolar in shape or contain complex morphological features such as rings or spirals. Astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »