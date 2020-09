Researchers Sequence Genome of Wels Catfish



A team of scientists from Europe has sequenced and analyzed the nearly complete genome of the wels catfish (Silurus glanis), one of the largest freshwater fish species in the world. The wels catfish, also known as the European catfish or sheatfish, is a species of non-migratory predatory fish that lives mainly in freshwater habitats (large