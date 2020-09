Is rheumatoid arthritis two different diseases?



While disease activity improves over time for most rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients, long-term outcomes only improve in RA patients with autoantibodies, according to a new study. The findings add to a growing body of evidence that RA with and without autoantibodies are two distinct conditions. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU