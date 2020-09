Complications from diabetes linked to worse memory, IQ in children



Source: www.youtube.com



A new study uncovered that even one severe episode of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) in children newly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes is linked to cognitive problems; and among children with a previous diagnosis, repeated DKA exposure predicted lower cognitive performance after accounting for glycemic control. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Children