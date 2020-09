Added: 22.09.2020 17:09 | 15 views | 0 comments

In 2019, scientists from the OSIRIS-REx team discovered several unusually bright boulders on the surface of near-Earth asteroid Bennu in images acquired by the OSIRIS-REx Camera Suite (OCAMS). New hyperspectral data collected by the OSIRIS-REx Visible and InfraRed Spectrometer (OVIRS) indicate that these boulders have the same distinctive composition as the meteorites that come from [...]