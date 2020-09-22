Mirror-like photovoltaics get more electricity out of heat



New heat-harnessing 'solar' cells that reflect 99% of the energy they can't convert to electricity could help bring down the price of storing renewable energy as heat, as well as harvesting waste heat from exhaust pipes and chimneys. More in www.sciencedaily.com »