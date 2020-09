Added: 22.09.2020 0:20 | 13 views | 0 comments

There is growing demand for countries to take aggressive action to combat climate change, but less consensus on how to fund it. In a new study, researchers asked more than 10,000 people from the US, UK, Germany and France to weigh in. The majority preferred a constant-cost plan - even if costs are high. The finding surprised researchers, but provides valuable insight for policymakers.