Suspension of fertility treatments during COVID-19 has mental health impacts



Source: thebusbybabe.sbnation.com



The suspension of fertility treatments due to the COVID-19 pandemic has had a variety of psychological impacts on women whose treatments were cancelled, but there are several protective factors that can be fostered to help in the future, according to a new study. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Women