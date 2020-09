Cassini Finds Fresh Ice in Northern Hemisphere of Enceladus



Source: www.thelivingmoon.com



Spectral data gathered by the Visual and Infrared Mapping Spectrometer (VIMS) onboard NASA’s Cassini spacecraft provide strong evidence that the northern hemisphere of Saturn’s moon Enceladus has been resurfaced with ice from its interior. Between 2004 and 2017, the VIMS instrument collected infrared data during 23 Enceladus close encounters, in addition to more distant surveys. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SPA