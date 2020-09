Added: 21.09.2020 10:38 | 12 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have captured a striking new photo of an unusual spiral galaxy called NGC 5585. NGC 5585 is located approximately 25.5 million light-years away in the constellation of Ursa Major. The galaxy was discovered on April 17, 1789 by the German-born British astronomer William Herschel. It is a member [...]