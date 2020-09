Herschel Measures Thermal Properties of Uranian Moons



Added: 17.09.2020 16:28 | 6 views | 0 comments



Using data from the PACS photometer onboard ESA’s Herschel Space Observatory, astronomers have found that thermal properties of the five major moons of Uranus - Titania, Oberon, Umbriel, Ariel and Miranda - resemble those of dwarf planets Pluto and Haumea more than those of smaller trans-Neptunian objects and Centaur asteroids. “Actually, we carried out the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » SPA, Iran Tags: Asteroids