Added: 17.09.2020 19:14 | 6 views | 0 comments

A team of U.S. researchers has developed copper nanowires with rich surface steps to catalyze a chemical reaction that reduces carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions while generating ethylene (C2H4), an important chemical used to produce plastics, solvents, cosmetics and other important products globally. “The idea of using copper to catalyze this reaction has been around for [...]