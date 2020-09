Scientists identify gene family key to unlocking vertebrate evolution



Source: www.climatecentral.org



New research finds that the traits that make vertebrates distinct from invertebrates were made possible by the emergence of a new set of genes 500 million years ago, documenting an important episode in evolution where new genes played a significant role in the evolution of novel traits in vertebrates. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: Genes