Astronomers Find Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf



Added: 16.09.2020



Source: natmonitor.com



Using NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and several ground-based telescopes, astronomers have discovered a Jupiter-sized planet orbiting a nearby white dwarf star called WD 1856+534. The WD 1856+534 system, also known as TIC 267574918 and LP 141-14, is located about 80 light-years away in the constellation of Draco. The white dwarf is the remnant