Reviewing the quantum material 'engine room'



Added: 16.09.2020



An Australian collaboration reviews the quantum anomalous Hall effect (QAHE), one of the most fascinating and important recent discoveries in condensed-matter physics. QAHE allows zero-resistance electrical 'edge paths' in emerging quantum materials such as topological insulators, opening great potential for ultra-low energy electronics.