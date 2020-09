Female Whale Sharks Overtake Males to Become World’s Largest Fish



Source: news.curtin.edu.au



The whale shark (Rhincodon typus) is the world’s largest fish, growing to maximum known sizes of 18 m (59 feet) total length. A new study led by University of Western Australia marine biologists has found that male whale sharks grow quickly, before plateauing at an average adult length of about 8-9 m (26.2-29.5 feet), and [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Australia