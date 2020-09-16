Paleontology: The oldest known sperm cells



An international team of paleontologists has discovered giant sperm cells in a 100-million year-old female ostracod preserved in a sample of amber. Clearly, the tiny crustacean had mated shortly before being entombed in a drop of tree resin. More in www.sciencedaily.com »