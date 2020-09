Archaeologists Unearth Phoenician Wine Press in Lebanon



Source: chsphoenician.wordpress.com



Archaeologists have unearthed the well-preserved remains of a 2,700-year-old wine press at the Phoenician site of Tell el-Burak, 9 km south of Sidon in present-day Lebanon. The ruins of Tell el-Burak, a small Phoenician settlement dating from the last quarter of the 8th to the middle of the 4th century BCE, were discovered in 2001. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Wine