Dust may have controlled ancient human civilization



Added: 15.09.2020 20:24 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: africa-arabia-plate.weebly.com



When early humans began to travel out of Africa and spread into Eurasia over a hundred thousand years ago, a fertile region around the eastern Mediterranean Sea called the Levant served as a critical gateway between northern Africa and Eurasia. A new study shows that the existence of that oasis depended almost entirely on something we almost never think about: dust. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Africa, USA, Mediterranean Tags: EU