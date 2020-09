Biologic therapy for psoriasis may reduce heart disease



Biologic therapy for psoriasis - protein-based infusions to suppress inflammation - was associated with a significant reduction in high-risk plaque in heart arteries, over one-year, according to new research. The positive association between biologic therapy and a decrease in high-risk plaque in heart arteries was significant after adjusting for cardiovascular risk factors and psoriasis severity. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: NFL