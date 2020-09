Study reveals impact of centuries of human activity in American tropics



The devastating effects of human activity on wildlife in the American tropics over the last 500 years are revealed. More than half of the species in local 'assemblages' - sets of co-existing species - of medium and large mammals living in the Neotropics of Meso and South America have died out since the region was first colonized by Europeans in the 1500s.