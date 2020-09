Ocean algae get 'coup de grace' from viruses



Added: 15.09.2020 14:01 | 18 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ibtimes.co.in



Scientists have long believed that ocean viruses always quickly kill algae, but new research shows they live in harmony with algae and viruses provide a 'coup de grace' only when blooms of algae are already stressed and dying. The study will likely change how scientists view viral infections of algae, also known as phytoplankton - especially the impact of viruses on ecosystem processes like algal bloom formation (and decline) and the cycling of carbon and other chemicals on Earth. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists, Cycling Tags: Chemicals