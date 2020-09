Earthquake Destroyed Canaanite Palace 3,700 Years Ago, Archaeologists Say



Source: thebillbeaverproject.com



The Canaanite palatial site of Tel Kabri in Israel was severely damaged by a large earthquake around 1700 BCE, which led to its abandonment soon thereafter, according to new research by archaeologists from the University of Haifa and George Washington University. Tel Kabri is a 34-hectare archaeological site located in the western Galilee, Israel. Its [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Israel Tags: Washington