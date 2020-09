Predicting the slow death of lithium-ion batteries



Source: www.youtube.com



A new model offers a way to predict the condition of a battery's internal systems in real-time with far more accuracy than existing tools. In electric cars, the technology could improve driving range estimates and prolong battery life. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Technology