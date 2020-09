Virtual reality trains public to reverse opioid overdoses



Added: 14.09.2020 21:07 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikivoyage.org



The United States has seen a 200% increase in the rate of deaths by opioid overdose in the last 20 years. But many of these deaths were preventable. Naloxone, also called Narcan, is a prescription drug that reverses opioid overdoses, and in more than 40 states there is a standing order policy, which makes it available to anyone, without an individual prescription from a healthcare provider. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: United States