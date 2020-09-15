New treatments for deadly lung disease could be revealed by 3D modeling



Added: 14.09.2020 20:19 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



A 3D bioengineered model of lung tissue is poking holes in decades worth of flat, Petri dish observations into how the deadly disease pulmonary fibrosis progresses. More in www.sciencedaily.com »