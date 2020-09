Added: 14.09.2020 18:26 | 10 views | 0 comments

An international team of researchers has discovered a new species of the lizard genus Abronia living in the forests of western Chiapas, Mexico. Abronia is a large genus of medium-sized insectivorous arboreal lizards that are commonly referred to as abronias or alligator lizards. These lizards belong to the family Anguidae and are endemic to Mexico [...]