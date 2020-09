Astronomers Detect Biosignature Gas Phosphine in Atmosphere of Venus



Added: 14.09.2020 18:58 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: awaissoftnews.wordpress.com



Astronomers using the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope (JCMT) and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have detected phosphine (PH3) gas in temperate but hyperacidic cloud decks of Venus. In Earth’s atmosphere, this gas is uniquely associated with anthropogenic activity or microbial presence. Studying the atmospheres of rocky planets gives clues to how they interact with [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: iOS