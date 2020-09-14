ï»¿Monday, 14 September 2020
Botox for TMJ disorders may not lead to bone loss in the short term, but more research is needed
Botox injections to manage jaw and facial pain do not result in clinically significant changes in jaw bone when used short term and in low doses, according to researchers. However, they found evidence of bone loss when higher doses were used.
