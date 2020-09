Added: 14.09.2020 14:59 | 7 views | 0 comments

Researchers have developed a faster and more efficient way to manufacture red blood cells that cuts down on cell culture time by half. The cells are frozen in liquid nitrogen and thawed on demand to produce matured RBCs in only 11 days, removing the need for continuous 23-day manufacturing. The team also designed complementary technology for more targeted cell sorting and purification.