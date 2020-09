Added: 14.09.2020 14:38 | 10 views | 0 comments

A researcher at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine has generated scanning electron microscopy images showing startlingly high SARS-CoV-2 viral loads on human bronchial epithelial cells. Dr. Camille Ehre from the Baric and Boucher Laboratories at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine inoculated the SARS-Co-V-2 virus into human bronchial epithelial cells. [...]