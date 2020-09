When methane-eating microbes eat ammonia instead



Added: 13.09.2020 21:29 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: news.nationalgeographic.com



As a side effect of their metabolism, microorganisms living on methane can also convert ammonia. In the process, they produce nitric oxide (NO), a central molecule in the global nitrogen cycle. Scientists now discovered the enzyme that produces NO, closing an important gap in our understanding of how methanotrophs deal with rising environmental ammonia concentrations. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists