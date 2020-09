Hubble Sees Stunning Face-On Spiral Galaxy: NGC 2835



Added: 14.09.2020 9:49 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.spacetelescope.org



Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have produced a spectacularly detailed image of NGC 2835, a face-on intermediate spiral galaxy with multiple spiral arms. NGC 2835 is located 28.5 million light-years away in the southern constellation of Hydra. Also known as ESO 564-35, LEDA 26259 and UGCA 157, the galaxy was discovered by the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SPA