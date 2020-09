Trout don't follow the weather forecast



Source: www.ocregister.com



Biologists studied the migration patterns of steelhead, a subpopulation of rainbow trout that migrates to the Pacific Ocean, where the growing fish hunt and feed until they return to their natal freshwater streams to spawn. Steelhead migration was triggered by the lengthening daylight of spring rather than factors like recent rains.