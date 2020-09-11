To recreate ancient recipes, check out the vestiges of clay pots



Added: 11.09.2020 19:16 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: ced.berkeley.edu



UC Berkeley archaeologists have discovered that unglazed ceramic cookware can retain the residue of not just the last supper cooked, but earlier meals as well, opening a window onto gastronomic practices possibly going back millennia. More in www.sciencedaily.com »