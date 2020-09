Carbide Planets May Be Made Of Silica and Diamonds



Added: 11.09.2020 19:40 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: lacrossetribune.com



Extrasolar planets hosted by stars with sufficiently high carbon-to-oxygen ratios could be made of diamonds and silica, according to new research by Arizona State University and the University of Chicago. When stars and planets are formed, they do so from the same cloud of gas, so their bulk compositions are similar. A star with a [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » iOS Tags: Chicago