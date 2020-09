Carboniferous-Period Sea Scorpion Was Capable of Breathing Air



Paleontologists have examined the fossilized remains of a previously unknown species of eurypterid (sea scorpion) and found direct evidence that these marine creatures were able to breathe in subaerial environments through their main respiratory organs. The new species, named Adelophthalmus pyrrhae, lived about 350 million years ago during the Carboniferous period. It belongs to Eurypterida,