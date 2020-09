Astronomers Observe Slowest Rising Type Ia Supernova Ever Seen



The exaggerated properties of a Type Ia supernova dubbed SN LSQ14fmg may help reveal the origin of the 'super-Chandrasekhar' group of supernovae it belongs to, according to new research published in the Astrophysical Journal. Type Ia supernovae were crucial tools for discovering what's known as dark energy, which is the name given to the unknown