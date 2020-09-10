Giant particle accelerator in the sky



Source: www.businessinsider.com



A new study shows that electrons in the radiation belts can be accelerated to very high speeds locally. The study shows that magnetosphere works as a very efficient particle accelerator speeding up electrons to so-called ultra-relativistic energies. More in www.sciencedaily.com »