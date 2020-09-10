Revealing the secrets of high-energy cosmic particles



Added: 10.09.2020 15:06 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.everythingselectric.com



The 'IceCube' neutrino observatory deep in the ice of the South Pole has already brought spectacular new insights into cosmic incidents of extremely high energies. Astronomers observe the light that comes to us from distant celestial objects to explore the Universe. However, light does not tell us much about the highest energy events beyond our Galaxy, such as the jets of active galactic nuclei, gamma-ray bursts or supernovae, because photons in the upper gamma-ray range lose their extreme energies on their long way through the Universe through interaction with other particles. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU