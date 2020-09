Added: 10.09.2020 17:15 | 13 views | 0 comments

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, launched in 2016, is currently orbiting the near-Earth asteroid (101955) Bennu with the aim of briefly touching on the surface and obtaining a sample from the asteroid in October 2020, and then returning to Earth. Shortly after entering orbit around Bennu, the spacecraft’s instruments detected asteroid activity in the form of particles [...]