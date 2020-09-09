Physicists use classical concepts to decipher strange quantum behaviors in an ultracold gas



Added: 09.09.2020 21:19 | 0 views | 0 comments



Source: phys.org



There they were, in all their weird quantum glory: ultracold lithium atoms in the optical trap. Held by lasers in a regular, lattice formation and 'driven' by pulses of energy, these atoms were doing crazy things. More in www.sciencedaily.com »