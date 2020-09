13-Million-Year-Old Gibbon Ancestor Discovered in India



Source: www.unexplained-mysteries.com



A new genus and species of small-bodied fossil ape that lived during the Middle Miocene epoch has been identified from a fossilized tooth found in Ramnagar, India. The discovery fills temporal, morphological, and biogeographic gaps in hominoid evolution and provides new evidence about when the ancestors of modern gibbons migrated to Asia from Africa. Named Kapi [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Africa, India Tags: Indiana