Sand-sized meteoroids are peppering asteroid Bennu



Added: 09.09.2020 16:48 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



A new study posits that the major particle ejections off the near-Earth asteroid Bennu may be the consequence of impacts by small, sand-sized particles called meteoroids onto its surface as the object nears the Sun. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Asteroids