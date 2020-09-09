More cats might be COVID-19 positive than first believed, study suggests



Added: 09.09.2020 16:48 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.newshub.co.nz



A newly published study looking at cats in Wuhan, where the first known outbreak of COVID-19 began, shows more cats might be contracting the disease than first believed. More in www.sciencedaily.com »