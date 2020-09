Biological roots for teen risk-taking: Uneven brain growth



Why do some adolescents take more risks than others? Research suggests that two centers in the brain, one which makes adolescents want to take risks and the other which prevents them from acting on these impulses, physically mature at different rates and that adolescents with large differences in the rate of development between these two brain regions are more likely to be risk-takers.