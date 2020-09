Added: 09.09.2020 15:20 | 9 views | 0 comments

An international team of scientists has successfully extracted and sequenced the mitochondrial DNA from an 80,000-year-old adult Neanderthal tooth found in a small cave in Poland. The Neanderthal molar tooth, dubbed S5000, was found in 2007 in Stajnia Cave in Poland’s Kraków-Częstochowa Upland. An assemblage of stone tools and animal bones was recovered from the [...]