Brain stimulation reduces dyslexia deficits



Added: 08.09.2020



Source: www.healtheuropa.eu



Restoring normal patterns of rhythmic neural activity through non-invasive electrical stimulation of the brain alleviates sound-processing deficits and improves reading accuracy in adults with dyslexia, according to a new study. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU