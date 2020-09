Added: 08.09.2020 19:29 | 9 views | 0 comments

COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) infections tend to be more severe among older adults and males, yet the mechanisms underlying increased mortality in these two demographics are unknown. A new study suggests that varying immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 due to age and sex may depend on viral load and the time-course of infection.